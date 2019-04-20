Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (April 20 at Potomac, Doubleheader)

Following a rainout on Friday, the Dash and the Nationals will play a doubleheader on Saturday at Pftizner Stadium. First pitch for game one is set for 5 p.m..

_____________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (7-8) at Potomac Nationals (6-9)

LHP Cristian Castillo (0-1, 4.91 ERA/TBA vs. RHP Malvin Pena (1-1, 9.00 ERA)/RHP Luis Reyes (0-1, 12.38 ERA)

5 p.m. - Pfitzner Stadium (Woodbridge, Va.)

Games #16 & #17 (Away Games #9 & #10)

DASH, P-NATS POSTPONED ON FRIDAY

Due to rain in the Woodbridge area, Winston-Salem's scheduled game against the Nationals on Friday night at Pftizner Stadium has been postponed. As a result, the postponed game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday at 5 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests. Left-hander Cristian Castillo will get the ball in game one for the Dash, while game two's starter is still to be determined.

KUBAT, OFFENSE PROPEL DASH IN WIN

Behind an impressive start from Kyle Kubat and a 15-hit performance from the Dash offense, Winston-Salem pulled out a 5-3 victory over Potomac on Thursday night at Pftizner Stadium. For a second straight outing, Kubat dominated the Nationals. After recording six shutout innings against Potomac last Saturday, the southpaw turned in another start of six scoreless frames on Thursday, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out two. As for the offense, six players finished with multi-hit efforts, with Luis Robert and Tate Blackman each recording three hits. Potomac scored its three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Luis Ledo wrapped up his second save by getting a Telmito Agustin flyout to right.

A HOT START FOR LA PANTERA

Robert, who is ranked the 38th-best prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for April 4-14, the league office announced on Monday. Robert is off to a hot start to 2019. In 13 games played, he is 27-for-56 with six homers, 17 RBIs and a batting line of .482/.525/.946. He has also already posted 11 multi-hit games this year. The 21-year-old leads the Carolina League in batting average, hits, home runs, runs, stolen bases, slugging percentage, OPS, extra-base hits and total bases. Robert was inked to a $26 million signing bonus by the White Sox in May of 2017. It was the second-largest bonus given to an amateur, behind only Yoan Moncada's deal with the Boston Red Sox ($31 million). Robert posted an .813 slugging percentage in big league Spring Training this year.

THE HOTTEST FROST THERE IS

Thanks to a 2-for-4 performance on Thursday, Tyler Frost extended his hitting streak to nine games, which is the longest streak of its kind this season for a Dash batter. Among his two hits on Thursday, Frost smashed a two-run double to left-center. Throughout the hitting streak, Frost is 14-for-38 with a homer, five doubles and a triple. The 23-year-old was a 15th-round pick by the White Sox in 2017 out of Gonzaga University. Last season, Frost led Low-A Kannapolis with 18 homers.

HELLO, PFITZ

Winston-Salem is in the midst of a four-game set at Pftizner Stadium on Thursday, marking the first of three trips to Woodbridge, Va., this season. This will be the last season that the Nationals High-A affiliate will play at Pfitzner Stadium, as the club will move to Fredericksburg starting in 2020. A new state-of-the-art facility will be located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg. Last week, Potomac traveled to Winston-Salem to kick off the 10th anniversary season at BB&T Ballpark, splitting a four-game set from April 11-14.

YOUNGEST IN FULL-SEASON MILB

Justin Jirschele is the 48th manager in Winston-Salem's franchise history, and he is the first former Dash player to become the team's skipper. Despite celebrating his 29th birthday on Monday, Jirschele is still the youngest manager in full-season Minor League Baseball this year. He previously served as the manager of the Low-A Kannapolis Intimidators, helping the team reach the playoffs in 2017 and 2018. During his time with Winston-Salem, Jirschele was playing second base when James Dykstra threw a seven-inning no-hitter in game one of a doubleheader on April 15, 2015, at Pfitzner Stadium.

DASH DOTS

Dash hitting coach Jamie Dismuke was the hitting coach for the Potomac Cannons in 2003 during his time in the Cincinnati Reds organization. That season, Dismuke worked with three-time MLB All-Star Edwin Encarnacion.

