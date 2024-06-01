Woodpeckers Stung by GreenJackets Saturday Night

June 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (24-26) were unable to secure a series win over the Augusta GreenJackets (20-29) Saturday night at Segra Stadium. Augusta cruised past Fayetteville to a 10-0 win, handing the Woodpeckers their fourth shutout defeat of 2024.

Fayetteville struggled to solve GreenJackets starter Garrett Baumann (W, 4-1) for most of his night on the mound. Baumann delivered six scoreless innings while allowing three hits, all doubles, and striking out four. Two of those doubles came off the bat of Alejandro Nunez, who recorded his sixth multi-hit contest of the season. Reliever Will Silva (SV, 1) followed with three shutout frames of his own to earn his first Minor League save, with his lone hit surrendered also being a two-bagger from Xavier Casserilla.

On the mound, Woodpeckers starter Raimy Rodriguez (L, 1-3) began the ballgame strong, striking out six batters over the first two innings. However, he ran into trouble in the third inning as he allowed a two-run double to Will Verdung followed by an RBI single to Robert Gonzalez. Rodriguez finished the night with a season-high seven strikeouts over three frames.

Amilcar Chirinos pitched a clean fourth inning for Fayetteville before Augusta added three more runs to make it 6-0 in the fifth. Reliever Julio Marte could not secure a throw to first while covering the bag that would have ended the inning. Moments later, Nehomar Ochoa Jr. lost a fly ball off the bat of Joe Olsavsky in the Segra lights that resulted in a bases-clearing double. In the sixth, Cam Magee sent a three-run home run over the left field wall off Marte to tack on three more before Magee closed the scoring in the eighth with a sacrifice fly.

The Woodpeckers have another opportunity on Sunday afternoon to take the set as the two clubs wrap the first of three six-game series between them this year. RHP Ethan Pecko gets the ball for Fayetteville coming off a dominant May in which he allowed just two runs over 21 innings. Meanwhile, the GreenJackets send former Campbell Camel RHP Cade Kuehler to the hill. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM.

