Opportunities Elude Wood Ducks

June 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the Fredericksburg Nationals for Mother Earth Friday and game four of the series. The top of the 1st inning was three up and three down for the Nationals with two strikeouts and a groundout. The Wood Ducks got two players on base but left them there in the bottom of the 1st. The next three innings went by similarly with some hits, strikeouts, and groundouts for both teams but no runs.

In the top of the 5th inning the Nationals second batter, Brenner Cox hit a homerun to right field, 1-0. The Nationals finished the top of the 5th with two flyouts.In the bottom of the 6th inning the Nationals changed pitchers as Kevin Rodriguez came in for Jarlin Susana. Chandler Polder singles to left field. Pollard gets on second base because of a fielder's choice and Gleider Figuereo gets on first base. After a mound visit by the Nationals, Disla hit a single bringing home Figuereo, 1-1.

The Wood Ducks changed pitchers in the top of the 7th as Kyle Larsen came in for Jose Gonzalez.

The Nationals started the inning with a groundout followed by a walk from Jose Colmenares. Then Nathaniel Ochoa Leyva hits a home run to center field, bringing home Colmenares, 3-1. The bottom of the 7th started with Beycker Barroso getting hit by a pitch. After a lineout from Marcos Torres, Tommy Specht singles to center field. Then the Nationals change pitchers as Daniel Diaz comes in for Kevin Rodriguez. Then Pollard is hit by a pitch, loading the bases. A wild pitch allowed Barroso to score, 3-2.

In the top of the 8th inning Cristhian Vaquero singles and then Marcus Brown is hit by a pitch. After a mound visit by the Wood Ducks Vaquero scores and Pimentel gets on first base because of a fielding error by shortstop Echedry Vargas, 4-2. Pimentel steals second base and then Roismar Quintana hits a single to left field bringing home Brown, 5-2. Then Colmenares singles to right field bringing home Pimentel, 6-2. With bases loaded, the Wood Ducks change pitchers as Ivan Oviedo comes in for Kyle Larsen. The Nationals switch pitchers in the bottom of the 8th as Merrick Baldo comes in for Daniel Diaz.

The Nationals won the game 6-2 with ten hits and four errors. The Wood Ducks had four hits and one error.

The Wood Ducks host the Fredericksburg Nationals for Pepsi Saturday and game five tomorrow afternoon at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 5:00 pm.

