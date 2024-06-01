Rosado Notches Four Strikeout Inning Saturday

Kannapolis, NC - The Fireflies got a four punchout inning from Jarold Rosado, but lost, 5-2 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jarold Rosado became the fourth Fireflies pitcher to strike out four opponents in a single inning. He joined Chase Isbell, who accomplished the feat May 7 in the seventh inning vs the Salem Red Sox this year, John McMillon who did it in 2023 and Marlin Willis who trailblazed the feat in 2022 for the Fireflies.

The Fireflies got on the board in the top of the fifth inning, snapping a 15-inning scoreless spell for the team. Jhonny Perdomo led the frame off with a free pass issued from Kannapolis starter Seth Keener. The second baseman advanced to third after stealing a base and advancing on a throwing error. Next, Erick Torres laced a one out single to left to plate Perdomo and cut Kannapolis' lead to 3-1.

Torres kept things going in the seventh, lifting a sacrifice fly to score Perdomo again to cut Kannapolis' lead to 4-2.

Kannapolis broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the second inning. Matt Hogan slapped a single to score Arxy Hernandez to plate the first run of the game. The next inning, Ryan Galanie pulled a triple to right field to score Rikuu Nishida to double Kannapolis' lead. Galanie came around on a Hernandez sacrifice fly and Kannapolis led 3-0 heading to the top of the fourth inning.

The Cannon Ballers scored their fourth run off Ethan Bosacker (L, 4-2) in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was the most runs that Bosacker has given up this season. A Rosado wild pitch allowed Nishida to come around and kept Kannapolis up by a trio 4-1.

Columbia closes out their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow afternoon at 1 pm at Atrium Health Ballpark. RHP Blake Wolters (1-0, 4.88 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis sends LHP Lucas Gordan (2-1, 2.98 ERA) to the bump.

The Fireflies return to Segra Park June 4 to start a set with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Help the team unmask some villains Saturday, June 8 for Scooby-Doo! Night presented by Escapology. The club will also be giving away a piece of history, as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Tyler Tolbert Bobblehead Friday, June 7 thanks to SAFE Federal Credit Union. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

