Mudcats Win Fifth Straight Over Shorebirds

June 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats came roaring back in the late innings again on Saturday night as they won their fifth straight over the Delmarva Shorebirds 3-2 at Five County Stadium.

Trailing by a run in the sixth, Carolina (31-17) charged in front as the first two men reached against Shorebirds reliever Issac Solano (L, 1-2) who got a pop out to put runners at second and third with one down. Reidy Mercado came through with a sharp groundball to the second basemen and the throw home pulled the catcher off the plate and tied the game. One batter later, Victor Torres gave the Mudcats the lead with a sacrifice fly.

Delmarva (15-34) had a chance in the ninth as they put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position against Mudcat reliver Harrison Durow (S, 5) but Anedudis Mordan grounded into a fielder's choice to end the game and preserve the victory.

Jefferson Figueroa (W, 2-0) worked three innings out of the Mudcats bullpen to earn the win.

With the victory on Saturday, Carolina holds a three-game lead in the North Division standings.

The series and homestand concludes Sunday at Five County Stadium when the Mudcats send RHP Josh Timmerman (2-0, 4.23) to the mound and the Delmarva counters with RHP Eccel Correa (0-0, 2.00). First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m.

