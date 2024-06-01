Three Ballers Notch RBI in 5-2 Win Over Columbia

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Backed by three different bats with an RBI and effective pitching late, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers soared to a, 5-2, victory in front of a packed crowd Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Following the win, the Cannon Ballers have now amassed a 30-19 record, leaping to 5.5 games ahead of the Columbia Fireflies, who now fall to 24-24 on the season, still a game ahead of Fayetteville for second place in the Carolina League South division.

RHP Seth Keener struck out six in five innings of work, allowing one run on four hits, walking two along the way. The former Wake Forest righty earned his third win of the season, tallying back-to-back starts with a win. LHP Frankeli Arias entered in relief, allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts in 1.2 innings pitched.

Kannapolis started the scoring for the fourth game in a row, going ahead, 1-0, on a Matt Hogan RBI single to right field.

Ryan Galanie continued his blistering pace of hitting in the Carolina League with an RBI triple to right field in the bottom of the third, scoring Rikuu Nishida to double the lead to, 2-0. Arxy Hernandez followed later in the inning with a sacrifice fly to score Galanie, pushing the Ballers ahead, 3-0, after three.

Erick Torres provided all the offense for the Fireflies in the top of the fifth and seventh with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly, respectively. Neither run put Columbia closer than a two-run deficit despite the standout night from the visiting team's leadoff batter.

A pair of insurance runs scored for Kannapolis in the bottom of the fifth and eighth, with Nishida crossing the plate on a wild pitch to make it, 4-1, Ballers. Luis Pineda tacked on another run in the bottom of the eighth, driving in Albertson Asigen to extend the lead to, 5-2, after eight.

RHP Jesus Mendez entered in the ninth inning, earning his seventh save of the season with a pair of strikeouts, including the game-ending punchout of Royals top prospect Blake Mitchell.

The Cannon Ballers will search for their fifth win of the week against the visiting Columbia Fireflies on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., with LHP Lucas Gordon slated to get the start for the Ballers.

