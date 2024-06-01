Wood Ducks Shut Out Fxbg, 3-0
June 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
KINSTON, NC - Alejandro Rosario blanked the FredNats for six innings, as the Wood Ducks shutout Fredericksburg 3-0. The Nats fell to 29-21, and Down East improved to 27-22.
Rosario and Marc Davis traded zeroes through the first three and a half innings, before Down East broke the deadlock in the fourth. Davis walked two men and hit another to load the bases, before a wild pitch allowed Julian Brock to score and give the Ducks a 1-0 edge.
That was all the room Alejandro Rosario needed, as he struck out 11 FredNats over six shutout innings for Down East. They tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning, on an Erick Alvarez two-run homer to make it 3-0.
Fredericksburg brought the tying run to the plate in both the eighth and ninth innings, but could not capitalize as the Wood Ducks won 3-0. Rosario (2-2) earned the win, Marc Davis (0-2) took the loss, and Kai Wynyard recorded his second save this year.
In the series finale, Travis Sthele (1-4, 6.83) takes the ball against Kolton Curtis (1-1, 1.97). First pitch is at 1:00.
#FREDNATS
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from June 1, 2024
- Hillcats Top Red Sox in Extras, 7-6 - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Three Ballers Notch RBI in 5-2 Win Over Columbia - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Woodpeckers Stung by GreenJackets Saturday Night - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Wetzel Breaks Franchise RBI Record, Pelicans Shut Out RiverDogs 9-0 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Magee, Baumann Highlight Dominant 10-0 Win Over Fayetteville - Augusta GreenJackets
- Rosado Notches Four Strikeout Inning Saturday - Columbia Fireflies
- RiverDogs Held to One Hit in Shutout Loss - Charleston RiverDogs
- Mudcats Win Fifth Straight Over Shorebirds - Carolina Mudcats
- Wood Ducks Shut Out Fxbg, 3-0 - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Mudcats Edge Shorebirds by One Run - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Wood Ducks Shut out Fredericksburg - Down East Wood Ducks
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.1 at Kannapolis - Columbia Fireflies
- Opportunities Elude Wood Ducks - Down East Wood Ducks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fredericksburg Nationals Stories
- Freddies Fight But Ultimately Fall 9-6
- Wood Ducks Shut Out Fxbg, 3-0
- Freddies Level Series With 6-2 Victory
- Ducks Handle Fredericksburg. 6-3
- Nats Rally To Topple Down East In 10 Innings