Wood Ducks Shut Out Fxbg, 3-0

June 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KINSTON, NC - Alejandro Rosario blanked the FredNats for six innings, as the Wood Ducks shutout Fredericksburg 3-0. The Nats fell to 29-21, and Down East improved to 27-22.

Rosario and Marc Davis traded zeroes through the first three and a half innings, before Down East broke the deadlock in the fourth. Davis walked two men and hit another to load the bases, before a wild pitch allowed Julian Brock to score and give the Ducks a 1-0 edge.

That was all the room Alejandro Rosario needed, as he struck out 11 FredNats over six shutout innings for Down East. They tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning, on an Erick Alvarez two-run homer to make it 3-0.

Fredericksburg brought the tying run to the plate in both the eighth and ninth innings, but could not capitalize as the Wood Ducks won 3-0. Rosario (2-2) earned the win, Marc Davis (0-2) took the loss, and Kai Wynyard recorded his second save this year.

In the series finale, Travis Sthele (1-4, 6.83) takes the ball against Kolton Curtis (1-1, 1.97). First pitch is at 1:00.

