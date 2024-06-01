RiverDogs Held to One Hit in Shutout Loss
June 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs were limited to just one hit in an 9-0 shutout loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Saturday at Pelicans Ballpark. The lone hit was a single by Adrian Santana, the second batter of the game. The loss represented the second time that Charleston was held off the scoreboard this season. The team's 18 strikeouts were their most in a game since April of 2023.
For the first time in the series, Myrtle Beach (23-26) reached the scoreboard first. The Pelicans failed to register a hit in their first two chances against Drew Dowd but made up for that fact in a big way during the third. The inning began with four straight hits, the first two being singles from Ismael Mena and Reggie Preciado. The count went to 3-1 on Jacob Wetzel before the right fielder smacked a two-run triple to dead center. Cristian Hernandez followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0. Two hitters later, Miguel Pabon brought in a final run with a bouncer to third.
The Pelicans lead doubled with another outburst in the sixth, this time against Cesar De Jesus. The southpaw walked two of the first three batters he faced prior to a two-RBI double by Preciado. Another walk with two down set the table for Alfonsin Rosario, who blasted a two-run triple to right center as the margin ballooned to 8-0.
Myrtle Beach added one more run in the eighth. Mena began the frame with a triple to the right field corner and scored on a balk by Samuel Mejia.
Engert Garcia was a bright spot for the Charleston bullpen, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings. Dowd took the loss by allowing 4.0 runs in 3.2 innings. De Jesus was responsible for four runs in 0.2 innings of work. Finally, Mejia surrendered one run in 2.1 innings as the last reliever of the game.
Myrtle Beach's 11-hit effort was spurred by Preciado out of the leadoff spot. He finished 3-5 with a pair of runs batted in. Rosario and Mena added two hits each. Means was not retired in four trips to the plate.
The series will conclude on Sunday evening at 6:05 p.m. RHP Gary Gill Hill (1-0, 2.19) will come back to start after his first outing of the week was cut short due to rain. RHP Alfredo Romero (0-5, 9.00) will start the finale for Myrtle Beach.
