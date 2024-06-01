Mudcats Edge Shorebirds by One Run

June 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (15-34) dropped another close game at the hands of the Carolina Mudcats (31-17) on Saturday by a final of 3-2.

After a scoreless first three innings, Delmarva scored the game's first run with a bases-loaded walk as Cole Urman picked up the RBI with Anderson De Los Santos scoring, giving the Shorebirds a 1-0 advantage.

In the fifth, Leandro Arias brought home Aron Estrada with an RBI single to extend Delmarva's lead to 2-0.

Carolina broke through for their first run in the sixth with a two-out, RBI single by Cooper Pratt, trimming the Shorebirds' lead to 2-1.

They snatched the lead away from Delmarva in the seventh as Reidy Mercado tied the game with a fielder's choice RBI. A sacrifice fly to deep center by Victor Torres brought home the go-ahead run in Jose Acosta, giving the Mudcats their first lead at 3-2.

With the score still 3-2 in the ninth, the Shorebirds put the pressure on Carolina as they used a pair of walks to put Thomas Sosa at third, and Anderson De Los Santos at second with two away. Still, the Mudcats escaped as Aneudis Mordán grounded out to end the game, securing the fifth straight win for Carolina.

Jeferson Figueroa (2-0) earned the win in relief for Carolina with Issac Solano (1-2) taking the loss for Delmarva. Harrison Durow (5) was awarded the save.

The Shorebirds finish their series in Zebulon against the Mudcats on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. as Eccel Correa gets the start versus Josh Timmerman for the Mudcats.

