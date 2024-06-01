Wood Ducks Shut out Fredericksburg

June 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the Fredericksburg Nationals for Pepsi Saturday and game four of the series. The Nationals were three up and three down in the top of the 1st inning with two strikeouts and a popout. The bottom of the first started for the Wood Ducks with Echedry Vargas getting hit by a pitch. The Wood Ducks got two more players on base but left them there.

In the top of the 2nd inning the Nationals were three up and three down with three groundouts. In the bottom of the 2nd the Wood Ducks had two hits but could not bring anyone home. In the top of the 3rd inning Christhian Vaquero was hit by a pitch. The Wood Ducks were three up and three down in the bottom of the 3rd.

The Wood Ducks started the bottom of the 4th with a groundout from Marcus Smith and then Julian Brock and Tommy Specht walked. After a mound visit by the Nationals, Marcos Torres was hit by a pitch loading the bases. A wild pitcher by Marc Davis allows Brock to score the first run of the game, 0-1. The Nationals were struck out three times to close the top of the 5th inning. The Nationals change pitchers in the bottom of the 5th as Matthew Bollenbacher replaces Marc Davis. The Wood Ducks had a single, popout, and a flyout in the bottom of the 5th. The 6th inning was scoreless for both teams.

In the top of the 7th the Wood Ducks changed pitchers as Kai Wynyard came in for Alejandro Rosario. In the bottom of the 7th the Nationals changed pitchers as Mason Denaburg replaced Matthew Bollenbacher. Marco Soto hits a single to left field. Gleider Figuereo grounds into a force out to get on first base. Erick Alvarez hits a home run to left field, bringing home Figuereo, 0-3.

The Wood Ducks win game five against the Nationals 0-3 with seven hits and one error. The Nationals four hits and one error.

The Wood Ducks host the Fredericksburg Nationals for Sunday Family Funday and game 6ix tomorrow afternoon at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set

for 1:00 pm. And gates open at 12:00 p.m.. $1 Dollar hotdogs and $6 meal deal and post game kids run the bases sponsored by minuteman food mart and Davis wholesale tire. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

