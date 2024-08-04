Woodpeckers Split Doubleheader with Columbia for Series Draw

Game 1

Action resumed on Sunday afternoon after Saturday's contest was suspended in the bottom of the second inning tied at 3-3. Fayetteville grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third on Kenni Gomez's sixth homer of the season, a solo shot over the right field wall.

Columbia rolled for seven runs over the next two frames, crossing six runners against Raimy Rodriguez in the top of the fifth.

Fayetteville grabbed three runs back in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Alberto Hernandez and two-run knock from Yamal Encarnacion.

The Fireflies jumped out to a sizable five-run lead with two more runs in the top of the eighth on an Erik Pena home run.

A two-run homer from Victor Diaz cut it to 12-9 in the bottom of the eighth as Fayetteville inched closer.

Jesus Rios entered from the Columbia bullpen for the save chance in the bottom of the ninth.

Gomez started the inning with a double and was singled home by Jancel Villarroel. Alejandro Nunez doubled home a run, and Juan Santander tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Will Bush was intentionally walked to load the bases for the nine hitter Alberto Hernandez. Hernandez drove a liner into right field to score Nunez and complete a four-run comeback and a 13-12 walk-off victory.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/753970/final/box

Game 2

The Woodpeckers lineup was held to just two hits in a 6-0 shutout loss.

Columbia scored a pair in the top of the first against Sandy Mejia without the aid of a hit. Austin Charles jumped the score to 4-0 in the third with a two-run homer. Mejia worked through the fourth and walked five in the loss.

Emmanuel Reyes did not allow a hit over the first five innings. Xavier Casserilla ended the no-hit bid in the bottom of the sixth with a double to right field off reliever Julio Rosario.

Joan Ogando balked home a run in the fifth and Abel Mercedes surrendered an RBI double in the top of the seventh to cap the 6-0 Columbia advantage.

Henson Leal worked around a Jancel Villarroel single and completed the shutout with a scoreless bottom of the seventh.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/753967/final/box

