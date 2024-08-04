Mudcats Sweep Doubleheader, Win Series

August 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats swept a suspended game doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium, beating the Charleston RiverDogs 10-5 in game one and walked-off with a 4-3 win in eight innings in the finale.

Game 1

Following the suspension of play Saturday night, action was picked up with Charleston (47-51 overall, 20-13 second half) leading 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

When the game resumed, Carolina (60-39 overall, 19-15 second half) scored three runs with two-outs on a pair of bases loaded walks and in-field single to take a 4-2 lead.

The RiverDogs tied the game in the top of the sixth inning on a pair of wild pitches.

Carolina would charge back in the sixth scoring four times off Gerin Rosario (L, 1-1) highlighted by a two-run single from Yophery Rodriguez and when the dust settled, the Mudcats had an 8-2 lead.

Juan Baez doubled home a pair in the bottom of the eighth to give the Mudcats a 10-5 lead.

Ryan Birchard (W, 1-0) worked a pair of innings out of the bullpen to secure his first victory as a Mudcat.

Game 2

Charleston (47-52 overall, 20-14 second half) jumped out to an early lead in the third inning when Mudcat starter Josh Timmerman issued a pair of walks and a double steal allowed Ricardo Gonzalez to score and give the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead.

Carolina (61-39 overall, 20-15) tied the game in the last of the fourth inning when Luis Castillo clobbered his team-leading 15th home run of the year over the right field wall to knot the game at a run a piece.

In the fifth inning, the Mudcats would vault ahead on a two-out opposite field single from Filippo Di Turi to make it 2-1.

However, the lead would be short lived as the RiverDogs tied the game in the eighth inning when Noah Myers doubled with one out and Angel Mateo brought him home with a two-out single and tied the score at two.

With the game in extra innings, Charleston wasted no time getting to Brailin Rodriguez (W, 2-2) when Jose Perez doubled to right center to score Odalys Peguero and give the RiverDogs the 3-2 lead.

In the last of the eighth, the Mudcats fought back. Reidy Mercado drew a walk to put runners at first and second. Righthander, Alexander Alberto (L, 1-1) authored a wild pitch that put the tying and go-ahead runners in scoring position. That's when Miguel Briceno came up and smashed a base hit to right field bringing home a pair and giving the Mudcats a 4-3 victory.

The Mudcats open a 12-game road trip on Tuesday night when they take on the Fredericksburg Nationals with first pitch set for 7:05 on Tuesday. Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, August 20 against the Augusta GreenJackets.

