Shorebirds Unable to Contain Pelicans' Bats in Finale

August 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (38-63, 15-21) fell in the series finale to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (47-54, 18-17) by a final of 13-5.

Myrtle Beach scored three times in the first on run-scoring hits by Christian Hernandez and Alfonsin Rosario followed by a throwing error that plated the final run, putting Delmarva behind 3-0 quickly.

The Shorebirds answered with a run in their half of the first thanks to an RBI double by Anderson De Los Santos to make it a 3-1 game.

Pelicans added to their advantage with a bases-loaded walk in the third to go ahead 4-1.

The Shorebirds tied things up in the bottom half of the third with a two-run single by Stiven Acevedo and a sacrifice fly by Maikol Hernandez, squaring the game at four apiece.

The lead went back to the Pelicans in the fourth on an RBI single by Alfonsin Rosario to make it 5-4.

Myrtle Beach broke the game open by scoring eight consecutive runs with seven coming home off the bat of Carter Trice who hit a grand slam in the sixth, a solo home run in the eighth, and a two-run double in the seventh.

Delmarva pushed a run home in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI single by Leandro Arias, but the Pelicans would secure a 13-5 win to take the series over the Shorebirds.

Scarlyn Lebron (1-2) picked up the win in relief for Myrtle Beach with Randy Berigüete (5-1) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva returns to action on Tuesday in Salem against the Red Sox with the first pitch of the series opener scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.