Doubleheader Split Moves Fireflies Closer to First

August 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies split a doubleheader with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Sunday evening at Segra Stadium. Columbia lost the first game 13-12, but rallied behind five hitless innings from Emmanuel Reyes in game two to blank the Woodpeckers 6-0.

The Charleston RiverDogs were swept in a doubleheader today, so Columbia now sits just two games out of first place in the division with 32 games remaining in the season-seven of which are against the first place Charleston RiverDogs.

Game One

The Fireflies charged ahead early in game one, scoring six runs in the fifth inning, but couldn't hold on for the lead as the bullpen allowed nine earned runs across seven innings in a 13-12 loss to Fayetteville.

Victor Diaz started the rally in earnest. He hit a two-run blast to make it 12-9 to keep Fayetteville within a save opportunity as the team inched to the ninth.

In the ninth inning, Jesus Rios (BS, 1; L, 1-3) allowed four hits and walked a pair to allow four runs to come around and score, resulting in the Fireflies second-consecutive walk-off loss to the Woodpeckers.

Early offense continued to strike at Segra Stadium when the game resumed in the bottom of the third. Both teams traded lead-off homers for Kenni Gomez and Brennon McNair to make the score 4-4 before the fifth and that's where the fun started.

Columbia batted around in the fifth and scored six runs thanks to a Derlin Figueroa bases clearing double and an Austin Charles two RBI single to bring the board to 10-4 in Columbia's favor.

In the eighth, Erick Pena again provided Columbia insurance with his 10th blast of the season to score Hyungchan Um to push Columbia's lead to 12-7.

In the bottom of the second inning, the game entered a rain delay with the score tied 3-3 with one out and a runner on first.

Blake Mitchell started the scoring for Columbia. In the top of the first inning with Erick Torres at first, he smashed his 13th homer of the season to right-center to put Columbia on top 2-0.

The next inning, Jhonny Perdomo drew a lead-off walk and swiped second. Then Erick Pena laced a double down the left field line to score the second baseman to put Columbia back on top 3-2.

Fayetteville tied the game, scoring three, unearned runs off Felix Arronde across the first two innings due to three Fireflies errors.

Game Two

Emmanuel Reyes (W, 5-3) had a game to remember. The Fireflies righty went five hitless innings with four punchouts through 63 pitches, 44 of which were strikes. The Fireflies had a 5-0 lead when he left the game and transferred the ball to Julio Rosario.

Rosario worked a scoreless sixth inning and got the ball to Henson Leal to spin the seventh frame. The three pitchers combined to earn the club's fifth shutout of the season.

The Fireflies struck first in game two as well. It all started thanks to three Sandy Mejia walks to load the bases with one out in the top of the first inning. After that, Dionmy Salon grounded into a force out to plate Erick Torres and a throwing error allowed Derlin Figueroa to come around to make it 2-0.

Austin Charles doubled Columbia's lead in the top of the third inning. He lasered his eighth homer of the season to score Figueroa and grant Columbia a 4-0 lead. Columbia was gifted their fifth run in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded Joan Oganda balked to plate Torres to make it 5-0.

The Fireflies only needed two hits to score six in game two. Charles' homer and more insurance from Dionmy Salon, who doubled to plate Hyungchan Um in the top of the seventh.

The Fireflies kick-off a fresh series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Tuesday evening at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters.

Columbia returns home August 6 for a six-game set with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers highlighted by Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Night Saturday, August 10 and Cane's Night presented by Nucor Friday, August 9 with a Carolina Hurricane's replica jersey giveaway. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

