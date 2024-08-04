Shorebirds Walk off Again, Pelicans Lose 7-6

For the second night in a row, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell victim to a walk-off as the Delmarva Shorebirds took Saturday night's game 7-6. Aron Estrada ended the game on a sacrifice fly to bring the winning run home. The game was delayed for an hour and a half after the first inning due to rain. The Pelicans stand at 46-54 and 17-17 in the second half, while the Shorebirds improved to 38-62 and 15-20 in the second half.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Andy Garriola (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB) launched his 18th home run of the season to tie the game at six. Cristian Hernandez (3-5, 2 2B, RBI) and Leonel Espinoza (3-5) each provided three-hit games.

Shane Marshall (2-3) took the loss after allowing the winning run to score. Kenyi Perez allowed a majority of the runs with four after getting just one out in his appearance. Starter Juan Bello lasted just one inning before the rain delay with one earned run.

Jake Cunningham (1-4, 2B, 3 RBI) gave the Shorebirds the lead in the eighth off a three-run double. Anderson De Los Santos (1-3, 2 RBI, BB) also brought home a pair of runs in the win. Leandro Arias (3-4, BB) reached base four times with three singles and a walk.

Delmarva used six pitchers with Harif Frias (3-3) grabbing the win after allowing the two-run homer in the top of the ninth. Starter Blake Money pitched one inning with two unearned runs before the delay.

The series concludes on Sunday night at 5:05 p.m.

