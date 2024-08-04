Freddies Claw Back to Win 6-5

LYNCHBURG, VA - The FredNats rallied from a three-run deficit, to take down Lynchburg 6-5 and split the six game set. FXBG is now 23-13 (58-44), and Lynchburg is 16-20 (53-49).

The Hillcats opened up a 2-0 lead through three innings, before Jose Colmenares cut the deficit in half with an RBI groundout in the top of the fourth.

Lynchburg got that run back on an RBI single from Christian Knapczyk in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Nats down 4-1.

The Freddies got a rally going in the top of the seventh, when Colmenares got hit by a pitch, then Caleb Farmer and Armando Cruz each singled to load the bases with no outs. A walk followed by a wild pitch brought the Freddis to within a run, when Jorgelys Mota's single up the middle plated two men, and gave Fredericksburg a 5-4 lead. Mota wound up advancing to third base on a steal and E2, then scored on a Yohandy Morales single to make it 6-4 Nationals.

The Hillcats loaded the bases in the next half inning, and got one run back on a bases-loaded walk, but nothing further as the Nats maintained a 6-5 advantage.

Anthony Arguelles did not allow any further threats, as he closed out the final 2.1 innings of a 6-5 Fredericksburg win. He got his fifth save, with Samuel Vasquez (5-2) picking up the win, and Jack Jasiak (6-5) suffering the loss.

