Trice Drives in Seven, Pelicans Win Finale over Shorebirds 13-5

August 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans bounced the Delmarva Shorebirds 13-5 in the final game of the series on Sunday evening. With the win, the Birds clinched their fourth series in a row and stand at 47-54 overall and 18-17 in the second half. Delmarva dropped to 38-63 and 15-21 in the second half with the loss.

Carter Trice (4-5, 2 HR, 2B, 7 RBI, BB) had a career day with seven runs driven in, the most by a Pelican in a game this season. He also hit the first grand slam for Myrtle Beach this year in the sixth. Alfonsin Rosario (3-5, 3 RBI) also brought home a trio of runs in the victory.

With three shutout innings out of the bullpen, Scarlyn Lebron (1-2) took the win after allowing just four baserunners and three strikeouts. Starter JP Wheat sacrificed four earned runs with five walks in his two innings of work.

The Shorebirds were led by Stiven Acevedo (1-4, 2 RBI) with a two-run single in the third. Anderson De Los Santos (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB) provided the only extra-base hit with an RBI double in the first inning.

Randy Beriguete (5-1) took the loss after allowing an earned run in 1 1/3 innings of work out of the bullpen. Catcher Cole Urman had to take the mound for the final five innings, allowing eight earned runs off 11 hits.

The Pelicans continue their two-week road trip with the Down East Wood Ducks next week. The series opener is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.