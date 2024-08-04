Hillcats Surrender Lead to Fredericksburg

August 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped a heartbreaker to the Fredericksburg Nationals 6-5 on Sunday afternoon.

The Hillcats had the lead up until the seventh inning when the wheels fell off on Jack Jasiak as he surrendered five runs in the frame to surrender the lead.

Lynchburg struck first in the second inning as Juan Benjamin would deliver an RBI single to center field, putting the Hillcats in front. Luis Merejo would deposit a home run in the third inning to extend the lead. For Merejo, it was his first home run as a Hillcat.

The fourth inning would see the teams trade runs as Jose Colmenares would ground into a double play, driving home a runner. Benjamin would pick up his second RBI of the day on a fielder's choice, putting the Hillcats up 3-1.

Christian Knapczyk would plate another in the fifth inning as his single would drive home Jaison Chourio, putting Lynchburg up three.

The top of the seventh inning would unravel on the Hillcats as a hit-by-pitch, a seeing-eye single, and a bunt would set the table for a big inning. The final nail in the coffin was an RBI single by Yohandy Morales, which secured the 6-4 lead for the Nationals.

Lynchburg would get a run back in the bottom of the seventh inning as Wuilfredo Antunez would walk with the bases loaded. However, the Hillcats would leave them loaded after striking out to end the frame.

That would be as close as the Hillcats would get to tying the game, as they would go quietly into the night in the eighth and ninth.

Lynchburg will travel down to face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers this coming week, before returning home the following week to take on the Down East Wood Ducks. Tickets can be purchased at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

