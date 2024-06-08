Woodpeckers Fall Again in One-Run Contest with Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC - For the third time in this week's series, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-31) lost by a single run to the Columbia Fireflies (29-25). Fayetteville dropped their fifth consecutive game on Saturday night at Segra Park as the Fireflies grabbed a 2-1 win.

The tandem of Jackson Nezuh (L, 4-4) and Ethan Pecko was strong on the mound once again for the Woodpeckers. Nezuh went four innings, surrendering two runs (one unearned) on just two hits and three walks while striking out five. The Astros' 2023 14th round pick has gone at least four innings in six of his last seven outings.

After Amilcar Chirinos got three outs in the fifth inning, Pecko took over for the final three frames and was dominant once again. The Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for May gave up one hit and struck out four batters in a row to give him 57 on the season. Pecko has not allowed a run over his last 12.2 innings.

Fayetteville took their first lead of the week in the top of the second inning thanks to an RBI single from Alejandro Nunez. Nunez has driven in all three of the Woodpeckers' runs across the past two games. It was the only run surrendered by Columbia starter Blake Wolters (W, 2-1) over five innings. He handed the ball off to reliever Logan Martin (SV, 3) ahead of the sixth and Martin was equally impressive, retiring 12 of 13 batters to end the night.

The Fireflies tied the game in the bottom half of the second on a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Gabriel Silva. They took the lead for good in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Lizandro Rodriguez that brought in Erick Pena.

Both teams will meet once final time Sunday before Fayetteville returns home for the next two series. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 5:05 PM.

