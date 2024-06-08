Shorebirds' Bats Break Out In Victory Over Hillcats

June 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (18-37) snapped a two-game slide on Saturday night as they defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats (31-25) 12-8.

Delmarva's offense got off to a hot start in the first inning as Anderson De Los Santos put the Shorebirds in front with a two-run triple as Aron Estrada and Leandro Arias touched home on the play. De Los Santos scored moments later on an RBI single by Aneudis Mordán to up the advantage to 3-0. Noelberth Romero reached on a throwing error to bring home Mordán from third, capping a four-run first inning.

But that lead for Delmarva vanished quickly in the second as Lynchburg countered with a four-run inning. Juan Benjamin started the frame with an RBI triple, followed by a run-scoring single by Jose Pastrano, and a two-run homer by Robert Lopez quickly evened the game at four.

The game remained deadlocked in the fifth inning, but Delmarva reclaimed the lead with another four-run frame thanks to an RBI double by Leandro Arias, and a three-run homer by Stiven Acevedo to put the Shorebirds in front 8-4.

Lynchburg grabbed a run in the top of the sixth on a bases-loaded balk to make it 8-5.

But Delmarva continued their momentum as they loaded the bases with two outs, and Aneudis Mordán cleared them with a grand slam to give the Shorebirds their largest lead at 12-5, Mordán's team-best 10th homer.

Lynchburg made things interesting by scoring two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth, but it was not enough as Delmarva held on to win by a final score of 12-8.

Riley Cooper (3-1) earned the victory in relief with starting pitcher Yorman Gomez (5-2) suffering the loss.

The Shorebirds will look to win their second series of the year against the Hillcats on Sunday as Eccel Correa gets the ball for Delmarva versus left-hander, Jackson Humphries for Lynchburg. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Carolina League Stories from June 8, 2024

