Mudcats Down Charleston

June 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Carolina Mudcats used a three-run fifth inning to vault past the Charleston RiverDogs 7-4 on Friday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. ballpark.

Leading 3-1 on the strength of back-to-back home runs from Reidy Mercado and Cooper Pratt, Carolina (33-20) went back to work breaking open the game in the fifth inning. As the Mudcats played three runs highlighted by a Yophery Rodriguez two-run triple and grew its advantage to 6-1.

Charleston (24-30) chipped away at the deficit scoring a pair of runs in the eighth but squandered a chance at a big inning as they left the bases loaded

The series continues Saturday night with first pitch set for 6:05pm. Carolina returns home to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, June 11 when they face the Fredricksburg Nationals.

