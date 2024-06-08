McKenzie Powers Fxbg to First Win of Series

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Jared McKenzie blasted a three-run home run to help the FredNats pick up their first win this week, 6-5 over the Cannon Ballers. FXBG is 30-26 after the victory, while Kannapolis drops to 35-20.

Roismar Quintana gave the Freddies the early lead tonight, with his sacrifice fly in the first inning. Kannapolis did not let that lead stand for long, as Matt Hogan quickly tied the game in the second with an RBI single back up the middle.

Fredericksburg reclaimed the lead in the home fourth on a fielder's choice grounder off the bat of Everett Cooper III, but then a wild pitch from Marc Davis in the fifth brought things level once again. Later, Kannapolis fired a wild pitch in the home fifth that allowed Quintana to score and put the Nats up by a run.

In the bottom of the sixth, Cooper III singled then Nate Ochoa smoked a double off the wall to put two in scoring position for Jared McKenzie. He capitalized in a big way, clobbering a three-run home run to put the Freddies up 6-2.

George Wolkow did his part for Kannapolis, when he launched his own three-run bomb in the eighth inning against Merrick Baldo. But Baldo buckled down in the ninth, and sent the Cannon Ballers down in order to preserve a 6-5 Fredericksburg win. Moises Diaz (2-0) picked up the win, and Seth Keener (3-2) took the loss.

In the series finale, Josiah Gray takes the ball for FXBG in a rehab start, against Lucas Gordon (3-1, 2.14) in a 1:35 start.

