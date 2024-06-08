Mudcats Rally Past RiverDogs

June 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to overcome an early deficit as they squeaked past the Charleston RiverDogs 2-1 on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.

Trailing by a run in the top of the sixth inning, Carolina (34-20) tied the game on back-to-back hits. Fillippo Di Turi began the frame with a double and one batter later, Cooper Pratt tied the game with a single up the middle.

The Mudcats took the lead one inning later as Di Turi singled home Miguel Briceno to give the visitors a one-run lead at 2-1.

Charleston (24-31) put the tying run on base with two out in the ninth but Carlos Colmenarez struck out swinging as Aidan Maldonado (S, 1) finished off the final three innings of the game to notch his first save of the season.

Carolina starter Yorman Galindez worked four scoreless innings permitting just a pair of hits but took a no-decision as earned the victory Morris Austin (W, 4-2) working two innings out of the Mudcat bullpen.

The Mudcats and RiverDogs conclude their series on Sunday with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. Carolina returns home to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, June 11 when they face the Fredricksburg Nationals.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.