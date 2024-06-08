Fireflies Announce 2024 Skills Camps

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they will be hosting three skills camps at Segra Park for your children to learn from members of the Fireflies coaching staff and team. The camps are open for all children from ages 8-14.

This year, the Fireflies will host three camp dates at Segra Park. The camps will run from 9 am-11 am June 22, July 20 and July 27. Fans can choose to have their kids attend one individual camp or they can book all three camps and save money! With the purchase of a camp date, lunch will be provided following the camp and each participant will receive a free ticket to the game that evening in Section 101.

The cost of each camp date is $50, but participants can book all three dates for $120. Members of the Fireflies Bang Back Pinball Lounge Kids Club will receive a further discount of $40 per date or $100 for all three dates. You can purchase your skills camp tickets here.

All participants must bring their own glove, bat and helmet. No cleats are allowed during the camps. For more information about Fireflies Skill Camps, email Aydan Fields at afields@columbiafireflies.com.

