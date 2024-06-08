Pelicans Drop Friday's Game to GreenJackets 3-2

June 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell in the fourth game of the series to the Augusta GreenJackets 3-2 on Friday night in a game that saw just nine combined hits. With the loss, the Pelicans stand at 25-29 while the GreenJackets moved up to 22-32.

Andy Garriola (2-3, HR, RBI, BB) led the way for the Pelicans with a solo homer in the seventh. Ismael Mena (2-3, HR, RBI) hit a home run in the eighth to take a 2-1 lead. Both players accounted for all of Myrtle Beach's hits.

Francis Reynoso (0-1) took the loss after allowing two earned runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Starter Nazier Mulé did not allow a hit or a run in his three innings while walking four batters.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Jeremy Celedonio (1-2, HR, RBI, BB) hit a solo home run to push the GreenJackets ahead 3-2. Robert Gonzalez (2-4, RBI) posted a multi-hit game in the win.

Adel Dilone (4-1) took the win after allowing just one earned run in his 2 2/3 frames. Starter Adam Maier struck out seven through his 6 1/3 innings with one earned run.

The Pelicans and GreenJackets meet Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. in the fifth game of the series.

