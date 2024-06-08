Stellar Run of Pitching Continues at Segra Park

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Blake Wolters

COLUMBIA, SC - Pitching led the way again as Columbia took home a 2-1 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Saturday night at Segra Park.

The Fireflies were aided by a duo of dynamic pitching performances Saturday evening. Blake Wolters (W, 2-1) delivered an effective start. He tossed five innings and allowed one run on three hits. Wolters also retired each of the final seven hitters he faced.

Logan Martin (S, 3) was the only pitcher required out of the pen. Martin finished the game and shut out the Woodpeckers over the final four innings. The righty struck out three and allowed just one hit in an effort that earned him his third save of the season, all of which have been four-inning outings.

The tandem of Wolters and Martin have worked in partnership in each of their last three appearances. The duo has a 2-1 record with a 3.38 ERA, two saves and 16 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched during that stretch. Two of those three outings featured Wolters and Martin as the only pitchers Columbia sent to the hill.

Fayetteville scored their first and only run of the game in the second inning. Will Bush singled with one out, then scored on a base-hit by Alejandro Nunez. Columbia responded a half-inning later. Austin Charles doubled down the left field line, took third on a wild pitch and eventually scored on a Gabriel Silva fielder's choice.

Columbia added to its lead in the fifth inning. Erick Pena led off the frame with a single, then advanced to third on a wild pitch and a throwing error. Pena crossed home thanks to a Lizandro Rodriguez sacrifice fly.

The Fireflies conclude their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow at Segra Park. First pitch will be at 5:05 PM EST. Columbia sends RHP Emmanuel Reyes (2-1, 4.47 ERA) to the hill. Fayetteville will counter with RHP Alonzo Tredwell (1-5, 7.83 ERA).

We'll also be celebrating our favorite furry friend, Mason, Sunday evening! Mason's Birthday Party at Segra Park features other mascot friends of Mason's from around town. We'll also host a pre-game autograph session with Fireflies players and post-game kids run the bases presented by Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

