Woodpeckers Blank Red Sox in Series Finale

The Woodpeckers won their first series in three weeks, beating Salem 3-to-1 in front of a home crowd on Thirsty Thursday. For the 28th time this year Woodpeckers pitching combined for more than 10 strikeouts, fanning 13 as Fayetteville cemented their third shutout of the year. Jacob Meyers crushed a 3-run shot to right field and was just one double shy of hitting for the cycle as the Woodpeckers cruised to a 6-0 victory at home.

Fayetteville took the lead in the first inning for the third game in a row, sending seven batters to the plate in the first frame. For the twelfth time this year Bryan De La Cruz led off the first by getting on base, this time the Woodpeckers outfielder knocked a single. De La Cruz attempted to swipe second while Jacob Meyers was at the plate, but Salem catcher Isaias Lucena beat him out with the throw that send one away in the first. Meyers grounded out, meaning no one was on for Jake Adams. The Woodpeckers first basemen was patient at the plate drawing a walk, and then moved to second after a base-hit from Colton Shaver. Corey Julks followed with a walk of his own, loading the bases for Scott Manea. Red Sox starter Dylan Thompson (0-1) knocked Manea with a pitch on the hip, meaning Adams could jog home to make it 1-0. Scott Manea was hit by pitch three different times in the game, but this one counted for an RBI, marking his sixth RBI in the last three games. Fayetteville tacked on another run in the bottom of the third inning, starting with a crushed triple from Jacob Meyers to put a runner 90 feet away for Colton Shaver. The 'Peckers slugger drove Meyers home with a standup double grounded up the third base line for his 18th RBI of the season. The run was the lone score for Fayetteville in the third, extending their lead to 2-0.

Starter Nivaldo Rodriguez made his debut in a Woodpeckers uniform, facing seven batters in the first inning, and six in the third but still never allowed a run in his time on the mound. The right handed hurler went four innings, allowing just two hits, walking four, and striking out six Red Sox players. The Woodpeckers offense added some cushion to the 2-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, facing off with Salem reliever Hunter Smith. Smith had pitched the two previous innings scoreless but was roughed up by Fayetteville in his third frame of work. Michael Papierski kicked things off with a lead off base-hit to right field. Miguelangel Sierra moved Papierski to third with a ground rule double that bounced over the wall in right center field. Alfredo Angarita came to the plate next and hit a grounder to Red Sox third basemen Tanner Nishioka that the Salem infielder bobbled, allowing Papierski to score and Angarita to reach first safely. With two runners on, Jacob Meyers stepped up and smacked a three-run shot over the right field wall for his 4th homer of the season. The bomb doubled Fayetteville's lead to 6-0 and also made it a three-hit day for Meyers.

Enoli Paredes replaced Fayetteville starting pitcher Nivaldo Rodriguez in the top of the fifth inning, facing just one over the minimum in his first two frames on the mound. In the top of the seventh Salem finally earned a hit on Paredes with a nicely placed bunt on the third base line by Jagger Rusconi. Jarren Duran followed with his third base-hit of the day, for two Red Sox runners with just one gone in the frame. The Woodpeckers reliever got out of the jam by retiring both Marco Hernandez and Pedro Castellanos to keep the shutout going. Paredes cleaned things up in the top of the eighth, pitching a scoreless frame, striking out both Victor Acosta and Dylan Hardy. That was the final inning for Paredes who didn't allow a run while striking out six and surrendering just two hits. Fayetteville called upon Tanner Duncan to make the final three outs of the game in the top of the ninth. Despite giving up an opening walk to Isaias Lucena, Duncan retired the side to preserve the 6-0 shutout victory at Segra Stadium.

Fayetteville scored 28 runs in the four-game tilt with Salem and started a three-game win streak. With the series finale win the Woodpeckers move to 19-21 on the year and Salem drops 15-23. The 'Peckers take on Carolina at Segra Stadium in a three-game series starting tomorrow. First pitch is set for 7:00pm.

