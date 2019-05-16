Madrigal Smacks First Career Homer in 6-0 Win

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Nick Madrigal belted his first career home run on Thursday night, as the Dash snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-0 at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

With one out in the top of the first inning, Madrigal lined a solo shot against Pelicans starter Alex Lange (1-6) into the left-field seats to give Winston-Salem (19-20) a 1-0 lead.

Following Madrigal's home run, Lange pitched two scoreless frames. However, the Dash bats would strike again in the top of the fourth. With one out in the inning, Jameson Fisher drew a walk before Zach Remillard singled to put runners at first and second. Remillard's hit extended his hitting streak to a Dash season-high 11 games. Another single by Craig Dedelow loaded the bases.

With Jordan George at the plate, Lange threw a wild pitch that allowed Fisher to score to make it 2-0. After George struck out, Evan Skoug ripped a two-run double to push the Dash lead to 4-0. The two-bagger was Skoug's first hit at the High-A level.

Winston-Salem added to its lead in the top of the fifth. With one down in the frame, Fisher roped a double down the right-field line. Following a Remillard strikeout, Dedelow depostied a single into right field to score Fisher and give the Dash a five-run edge.

The Dash weren't done yet, though. In the top of the ninth, Dedelow reached with a one out walk. Following a George flyout, Skoug laced a triple down the right-field line to score Dedelow and make it 6-0. Skoug finished the night 2-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs.

On the mound, the Dash benefitted from a strong start by Jorgan Cavanerio, who allowed just two hits across four scoreless innings.Wyatt Burns, Jose Nin and Will Kincanon then combined to hold Myrtle Beach scoreless in the final five frames. Burns (2-1) earned the win by working 2.2 hitless innings.

The Dash continue their seven-game road trip on Friday night when they begin a three-game set with the Down East Wood Ducks. Left-hander John Parke (1-2, 3.96 ERA) will take the hill for Winston-Salem, while the starter for Down East has yet to be announced. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast and the TuneIn Radio App.

Following the seven-game road trip, the Dash will return to BB&T Ballpark for a four-game set with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers from May 20-23. Promotions include a Free Food Monday, with free hot dogs and fries available until 8:30 p.m., and corndogs while supplies last. Tuesday's game will be a Taco Tuesday, with $2 tacos available at the concession stand behind home plate. The series finale will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and a Pups in the Park Night presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

