May 16 Game Information

day the Wood Ducks (29-11) go for the series win against the Potomac Nationals (14-23), with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. from Pftizner Stadium. Right-hander Jason Bahr (2-0, 2.08) gets the start for Down East, opposed by Potomac righty Kyle Johnston (3-4, 5.87). The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps.

LAST TIME OUT: Demarcus Evans struck out the side in the eighth, and again in the ninth, stranding the bases loaded and helping the Wood Ducks to a 7-6 win over the Nationals. Tyreque Reed blasted his fourth home run of the year, a three run shot in the second inning to put the Woodies on the board first. Leody Taveras tallied two hits and drove in two, while Yohel Pozo extended his hitting streak to seven in a row.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Wood Ducks 29 victories on the season are the most in all of Minor League Baseball, while the only team with a better winning percentage is the Delmarva Shorebirds (SAL, 28-8). The Woodies 18 road wins are also more than any other team. The Woodies have also scored 71 more runs than they have allowed this year. The Woodies are now 6-1 when tied after eight innings, and 7-0 when Reid Anderson starts.

ROAD WARRIORS: Despite leading the league in wins, the Wood Ducks are just 11-9 at home, compared to an incredible 17-2 mark on the road. At home this season the Woodies are batting .231, with an OPS of .637, and an ERA of 3.10, and scoring an average of 4.1 runs-per-game. On the road the Woodies boast an average of .270 to go along with an OPS of .745, and an ERA of 2.21, while scoring 5.4 runs-per-game. By compari-son, the Woodies won 12 road games in the entire first half last season, and just 11 in the second half. The Woodies now have more road wins than Salem (15), Myrtle Beach (15), and Potomac (14) have total wins.

DOROW DOES IT AGAIN: Ryan Dorow has been clutch all season for the Wood Ducks. Thursday he capped the seven-run seventh with a two-out, two-run single. Dorow has also had three go-ahead hits this season in the ninth inning, two being home runs, including walk-off homer against Fayetteville, April 27. This season in late/close situations, Dorow is slash-ing .400/.526/.800. He has also reached base in 18 consecutive games, batting .339 with an OBP of .461 over that stretch.

YONNY SETS THE TABLE: Yonny Hernandez has now reached base safely in 25 straight games, hitting .337, while posting a .477 OBP over that span, and holds the longest active streak in the Carolina League. Her-nandez was the player of the week in the Carolina League April 15-22, reaching base 16 times in six games. He currently ranks second in the league in OBP (.459), and is first in walks (28), fourth in runs (25), and 8th in average (.318).

POZO PROVIDES THE PUNCH: Woodies catcher Yohel Pozo has heated up at the plate as of late. He is riding a 7-game hitting streak on which he has gone 12-26 (.462) with two home runs and 7 RBI. Over that stretch he has raised his average from .222 to .287.

HUFF IS HERE!: Sam Huff was promoted to Down East from Hickory Thursday, and has hit a double in four of his first six games. The 21-year-old catcher posted an OPS of 1.165 in Single-A, and led all of minor league baseball with 15 home runs at the time of his promotion. The Phoenix native is the 21st ranked prospect in the Rangers organization.

STRIKEOUT MACHINES: Joe Barlow has racked up the strikeouts this season for the Wood Ducks out of the bullpen. He has recorded 33 strikeouts in 18 innings, and has struck out multiple hitters in 11 of his 13 outings. Demarcus Evans has also been on a strikeout frenzy, fanning 30 in 17.2 innings this season. He has multiple strikeouts in 11 of his 14 ap-pearances, including a season-high six against Potomac on Wednesday.

PHILLIPS TO FRISCO: Tyler Phillips has been promoted to Double-A Frisco, making his first Double-A start for the 'Riders Tuesday. He gave up three runs in five innings of work. Phillips led the Carolina League in ERA (1.19), and WHIP (0.90) at the time of his promotion. He joins Peter Fair-banks and Emmanuel Clase to be promoted from Down East this season.

DENYING THE LONG BALL: Wood Ducks pitching this year has given up just 12 home runs through 40 games, the fewest in the Carolina League. At the plate the Woodies have hit 21 long balls, nearly double the num-ber they have allowed.

AMAZING APRIL: The Woodies 18-8 record in April is their best winning percentage (.692) of any month in team history, while the 18 victories equals the best month all-time (May 2018), when the Woodies went 18-11 (.621). The 10 games above .500 is also most in team history (previous high, +8, May 27, 2018).

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Brett Martin made his MLB debut for the Rangers April 19, firing a scoreless ninth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Astros. Martin needed just nine pitches to get through the inning, recording three ground ball outs. The left-handed reliever becomes the fourth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League de-but, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, and C.D. Pelham. Martin pitched for the Woodies in their inaugural season in 2017, helping Down East to a share of the Carolina League Championship.

TOP-30 in Kinston: The Woodies now have eight p-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, 21. Sam Huff and 24. Demarcus Evans.

