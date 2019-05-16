Clark and the Carolina Bullpen Carry Mudcats to 4-1 Series Finale Win in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, VA - Zach Clark capped a four run fourth with a two-run double, reliever Matt Hardy retired 10 straight and struck out seven while earning his league best sixth win and Clayton Andrews closed it out while earning the save as the Mudcats defeated the Hillcats 4-1 on Thursday night while leaving Lynchburg with a four game series split.

The Mudcats (24-16) scored all four of their runs in the fourth after collecting three hits and scoring four times against Lynchburg (19-19) starter Nick Gallagher. The four run rally included a run scoring infield hit from Eddie Silva, a RBI force out hit into by Ryan Aguilar and a two-run double from Clark.

Clark led the way for Carolina after totaling three hits in the game and going 3-for-4. He doubled in the third, doubled in two runs and stole third in the fourth and singled in the sixth.

The Carolina four run fourth came in support of starter Braden Webb who ended up working into the fifth, but left the game after allowing a sacrifice fly that plated the only Hillcats run of the game.

Webb struck out five, walked four and allowed just the one run on three hits over four and 2/3 innings pitched. Three of his five strikeouts came in the second when he struck out the side. Webb reached 75 pitches (45 strikes) and fell an inning shy of qualifying for the win.

Hardy (W, 6-0, 4.30) took over in place of Webb in the fifth and went on to earn his Carolina League leading sixth win after retiring 10 straight Lynchburg batters. He also struck out seven including one to close the fifth, two in the sixth and three straight in the seventh.

Andrews (S, 4) then came in for the ninth and struck out two while working through his seventh consecutive scoreless appearance.

Gallagher (L, 1-1, 4.97) took the loss after allowing four runs on four hits over three and 2/3 innings pitched. Anderson Polanco (4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO) and Yapson Gomez (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 SO) followed in relief and combined to hold Carolina scoreless over the final half of the game.

The road victory lifted the Mudcats into a split in the four game series as they took games two and four of the series in Lynchburg.

Carolina's current seven game road trip will continue on Friday night in Fayetteville when they start up a three game series against the Woodpeckers. Friday's game will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will feature RHP Dylan File (3-3, 3.32) starting for the Mudcats. The game will air live on the Mudcats Radio Network, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio.

