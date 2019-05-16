Dash Avoid Sweep, Pelicans Blanked in Series Finale

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash avoided the sweep with a 6-0 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Thursday at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Winston-Salem (19-20) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Nick Madrigal blasted his first-career homerun and gave the Dash an early edge.

The Dash added to their lead in the fourth when they plated three runs off of Myrtle Beach (15-26) starter Alex Lange (1-6).

After Lange retired the first batter of the frame, Jameson Fisher drew a walk and Zach Remillard and Craig Dedelow followed with a pair of singles that loaded the bases.

After a wild pitch scored Fisher, Evan Skoug delivered a two-out, two-run double that made it 4-0 Winston-Salem.

The Dash tacked on another run in the fifth on an RBI single from Dedelow extended the lead to 5-0.

Winston-Salem put the finishing touches on the shut out win in the top of the ninth when Skoug smoked an RBI triple down the right field line to that made it 6-0.

Wyatt Burns (2-1) fired 2.2 innings of scoreless baseball to earn the win for the Dash.

The Pelicans kick off an 11-game roadtrip on Friday against the Lynchburg Hillcats at 6:00 p.m. RHP Alexander Vargas will make his first start of the season for the Pelicans against LHP Juan Hillman (1-4, 3.55) for the Hillcats. Coverage starts at 5:45 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

