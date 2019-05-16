Dash Invite All Internet Trolls to the Ballpark on May 20

NSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Calling all Internet warriors!

The Winston-Salem Dash are inviting Internet trolls out of their parent's basement or wherever they may reside for a night of exposure to the real world. To properly entice trolls from their dwelling, the team is inviting them out for their game on May 20 at BB&T Ballpark, which is a Free Food Monday.

Expert public relations professionals advise, 'don't feed the trolls,' but the Dash are literally going to feed them. Tickets start as low as $8 for the team's 7 p.m. game against Fayetteville, and we are offering free Hot Dogs, French Fries and Corn Dogs until 8:30 p.m. All fans, trolls and non-trolls can participate in the free food promotion.

An Internet troll is a member of an online social community who deliberately tries to disrupt, attack, offend or generally create trouble within the community by posting certain comments, photos, videos, GIFs or some other form of online content.

Fans who respond to the Dash's social media posts about the event will be entered to win free tickets. The team will select one winner from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The best responses should be clever and funny, not mean or disrespectful. Fans are also encouraged to send this promotion to their favorite and least favorite Internet trolls.

"We have decided to extend an olive branch to Internet Trolls," said Dash Team President C.J. Johnson. "There can be a lot of negativity on the Internet, and we felt like the best way to combat the issue was to show trolls how much fun they can have in the real world."

Internet Troll Night will kick off a four-game set against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers that spans from Monday, May 20, through Thursday, May 23. Other promotions during this stretch include $2 tacos on Tuesday and a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and a Pups in the Park Night, presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call (336) 714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

