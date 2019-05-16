Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 16 at Myrtle Beach)

oking to snap their first six-game losing streak since 2017, the Dash wrap up their four-game set against the Pelicans on Thursday at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m..

_____________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (18-20) at Myrtle Beach Pelicans (15-25)

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. RHP Alex Lange (1-5, 11.17 ERA)

7:05 p.m - TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)

Game #39 (Away Game #19)

PELICANS BLANK DASH 1-0

Cristian Castillo logged his longest outing as a White Sox farmhand on Wednesday night, but Myrtle Beach's pitching trio of Javier Assad, Tyler Peyton and Cam Hecht combined to blank the Dash 1-0 at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Castillo recorded seven innings, allowing four hits and one run while walking one and striking out six. However, the one run for the Pelicans proved to be enough. Cam Balego singled in the fifth and came around to score on a wild pitch from Castillo. After Peyton tossed a scoreless eighth, the Dash had a chance to tie the game in the ninth against Recht. With runners on first and second and two outs, Zach Remillard stroked a single into left field. But, on the play, Kevonte Mitchell gunned down Yeyson Yrizarri at the plate to preserve the win.

KNOCKED DOWN LIKE AFTER A BIG MEAL

With Wednesday's loss, the Dash have now lost six consecutive games for the first time this year. During this six-game stretch, the Dash pitching staff has posted a 6.00 ERA while the offense has recorded a .159 batting average (31-for-195). In this six-game stretch against the Pelicans and the Wood Ducks, the Dash have been outscored 37-6. The last time Winston lost six consecutive contests was between June 28-July 4, 2017, when the club lost seven in a row.

SUITING UP FOR BATTLE

Dash shortstop Zach Remillard was named the CL Player of the Week for May 6-12, the league office announced on Monday. In five games played last week, Remillard went 10-for-18 with a homer, a triple and a double and five RBIs. Remillard is currently riding a 10-game hitting streak that dates back to May 2. A 10th-round pick by the White Sox in 2016, Remillard is second among current position players with a 125 wRC+ (Weighted Runs Created Plus), meaning he has created 25% more runs than the average CL player. Before joining the White Sox farm system, Remillard was an integral piece of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

INSERT OCEAN REFERENCE HERE

Following a 1-for-2 effort on Wednesday night, Jameson Fisher upped his team-leading OPS to .826. Fisher also leads the team with a 138 wRC+. A fourth-round pick by the White Sox out of Southeastern uisiana University in 2016, Fisher has been tearing the cover off the baseball in the month of May. In 12 games this month, Fisher is posting a .419/.490/.605 batting line with seven runs scored. Fisher has specifically thrived in the four spot of the lineup this year, where he's hitting .413 in 13 games played.

CHARGING TO THE MOUND

Right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio will make his first start as a White Sox farmhand on Thursday night at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Venezuela native was signed by the White Sox as a minor league free agent on May 10 after he was released by the Seattle Mariners. Prior to joining the Dash, Cavanerio pitched for Double-A Arkansas in Seattle's system, going 2-0 with a 7.88 ERA in seven outings. Cavanerio has also pitched in the Marlins system during his time in the Minors.

DIPPING INTO THE WALK COLUMN

Along with hitting a moonshot on Monday, Steele Walker drew a free pass for Winston-Salem. In 13 games played now for the Dash, Walker has walked 11 times, which has played a big part in him posting a .350 on-base percentage at the High-A level. The 22-year-old was a second-round pick last year by the White Sox after starring collegiately with the Oklahoma Sooners. During his time in college, Walker played on the baseball diamond alongside Kyle Murray, the first overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. Prior to joining the Dash, Walker recorded a .365/.437/.581 batting line in 20 games with w-A Kannapolis.

