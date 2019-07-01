Woodpeckers Announce Inaugural Cornhole Tournament

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have announced the inaugural edition of the Cornhole Tournament to take place at Segra Stadium on Saturday, August 17th. At 3:00PM on Saturday, teams and spectators may begin entering for registration. Beginning at 4:00PM, registered teams of two are invited to compete for a $250 cash prize for first place, and a $100 cash prize for second place.

With 50 team slots available for the tournament, fans and competitors are instructed to register for the event no later than Friday, August 2nd. Each two-person team will feature one captain and one partner, and both competitors will receive a complimentary Fayetteville Woodpeckers T-Shirt and a drink koozie included with their registration fee. Registration costs $50 per each two-person team ($25 per team member). Registered teams will also be able to save up to $9 on tickets when purchasing at least two (2) General Admission tickets to any upcoming Woodpeckers home game.

With a double-elimination tournament, every team will have an opportunity to play at least two games at Segra Stadium to compete for the cash prize. Each match will be determined by the first team to reach 21 points, and the winning team must win by at least two points in order to advance.

In order to register, teams may fill out the attached form, which may also be found on the Woodpeckers' social media pages, and either email the completed form to RCSmith@Astros.com or mail the completed form to 460 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301, Attn: Rachel Smith.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are the Advanced Single-A affiliate of the 2017 World Champion Houston Astros and play in their Inaugural Season at beautiful Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville. Segra Stadium, a $40 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue, features space for over 5,200 fans, natural grass, a 25x70 LED video scoreboard, six luxury suites, four field boxes, the premium AEVEX Veterans Club level, Healy's Bar and outdoor party deck, a kid's zone, and more. With a rich history of baseball in the city of Fayetteville and Cumberland County, the Woodpeckers are thrilled to write a new chapter with their inaugural campaign on Hay Street. Fans are encouraged to visit FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com to purchase tickets, learn more about the team, and find out about upcoming events and promotions at the ballpark. Fans may also reach the Woodpeckers by visiting the BB&T Box Office in front of Segra Stadium, calling (910) 339-1989, or emailing Woodpeckers@Astros.com.

