Cease Set to Make Major League Debut on Wednesday

July 1, 2019





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Chicago White Sox announced on Sunday that right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease, who was a Midseason Carolina League All-Star for Winston-Salem in 2018, has earned his first promotion to the Majors and will start the first game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, July 3.

When Cease takes the hill on Wednesday, he will become the 365th Winston-Salem alumnus to reach the Majors, with 57 of them playing for the franchise during the Dash era (2009-present).

At the midpoint of the season, Cease is currently ranked as the third-best prospect in the White Sox system and the 18th-best overall prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline. In 15 starts with Triple-A Charlotte this season, Cease is 5-2 with a 4.48 ERA and 72 strikeouts compared to 32 walks across 68.1 innings of work.

A native of Milton, Ga., Cease was originally selected by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft. After spending over three years in the Cubs system, Cease was traded along with outfielder Eloy Jimenez and infielders Bryant Flete and Matt Rose in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana on July 13, 2017.

After joining the White Sox organization, Cease was assigned to Low-A Kannapolis, where he finished out the 2017 season.

To begin the 2018 season, Cease was assigned to Winston-Salem. The right-hander delivered a dominant first half in the Dash purple. In 13 starts with Winston-Salem, Cease posted a 9-2 record with a 2.89 ERA and 82 strikeouts compared to just 28 walks across 71.2 innings pitched. Cease's dominant run included a 12-strikeout performance against the Lynchburg Hillcats on May 1, during which he retired 19 straight hitters in seven shutout innings.

For his efforts with the Dash, Cease earned a promotion to Double-A Birmingham after participating in the Carolina League All-Star Game. In 10 starts with the Barons, Cease recorded a 1.72 ERA with 78 strikeouts and only 22 walks over 52.1 innings. Between Winston-Salem and Birmingham in 2018, Cease finished with a 2.40 ERA, 160 strikeouts and a measly .189 batting average against over 124.0 innings, earning the MLB Pipeline's 2018 Pitcher of the Year Award.

Cease will be the fifth Winston-Salem alumnus to make his Major League debut in 2019, joining right-handed pitcher Brandon Brennan, Jimenez, and catchers Seby Zavala and Zack Collins.

