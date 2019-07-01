July 1 Game Information

The Wood Ducks (6-5, 56-25) return home today to begin a three-game home stand against the Winston-Salem Dash (4-7, 42-33). Down East will send right-hander Alex Eubanks (6-2, 2.63) to the mound to face off with Dash left-hander Konnor Pilkington (1-3, 6.09). It's Dogs and Dogs night at Grainger Stadium, where fans can bring their dog for just $1, while also enjoying $1 hot dogs. First pitch is set for 7 p.m., and the broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: Diosbel Arias homered in the first inning, but the Wood Ducks were unable to cross the plate again for the remainder of the ball-game, falling 2-1 to the Hillcats, and splitting the four-game series. Collin Wiles suffered the tough-luck loss, giving up two runs in 4.2 innings, while Scott Engler enjoyed his best outing of the year in relief, striking out six in 3.1 innings. The Wood Ducks ended the ballgame by stranding the tying and go-ahead runners on base.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Wood Ducks 56-25 (.691) record is the second best in all of Minor League baseball. Their +118 run differential is sec-ond, while their 33 road wins are the most in MiLB.

A HALF FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS: The Down East Wood Ducks became just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish a half with a winning percentage of .700 or better, while their 50 wins are the second most in any half in league history:

1. 1980 Peninsula (1st) 51-19 .729

2. 2019 DOWN EAST (1st) 50-20 .714

T3. 1982 Peninsula (2nd) 49-20 .710

T3. 1983 Lynchburg (1st) 49-20 .710

5. 1994 Wilmington (1st) 48-20 .706

6. 1980 Peninsula (2nd) 49-21 .700

GOING STREAKING: DIOSBEL ARIAS has now reached base safely in 29 consecutive games, becoming the fifth Wood Duck this year to tally a streak of 15 or more. Over that stretch Arias is batting .333 with an OBP of .465, including 23 walks. His streak is the longest by a Wood Duck this season, and longest active in the Carolina League.

KING OF THE HILL: John King has been outstanding for the Wood Ducks since being promoted on May 10. King picked up his second win for the Woodies this season downing the Mudcats on Wednesday. In the pro-cess, the lefty lowered his ERA to 1.07. He has only allowed more than one earned run in one appearance this year. He also boasts a K/BB ratio of 8.0 (8 BB/40 K). That mark leads the Carolina League (min. 40 IP).

WALK THIS WAY: The Wood Ducks have been increasingly patient at the plate as the year has worn on. They walked 89 times in 26 games in the month of April and 94 times in 29 games in May. However, in the moth of June the Woodies walked 114 times in just 26 games, including a season high nine walks worked last Sunday against Salem.

TERRY ON A TEAR: Curtis Terry turned it on offensively, going 11-for-25, with a home run, four doubles, and five RBI on the road trip, and hitting safely in all seven games. Four of his last five games have been multi-hit efforts. After starting 0-for-10 in the Carolina League, Terry has raised his average to .314 and now boasts an OPS of .905.

SECOND HALF ROLLER COASTER: The Wood Ducks have been streaky in the second half of play, losing three straight against Salem, then winning five in a row against Carolina and Lynchburg, before losing the last two against the Hillcats. In all six wins in the second half the offense has scored five runs or more, while they have scored three runs or fewer in all five losses.

CUP OF JOE: Joe Kuzia has been tremendous out of the bullpen for the Wood Ducks since joining the club May 9. He has converted all eight save opportunities in addition to picking up a trio of wins in relief. Kuzia put together a 19-inning scoreless streak from 5/19-6/26. Overall this season he boasts an ERA of 0.70 and a WHIP of 0.97.

FANTASTIC FIRSTS: The Wood Ducks have jumped out in front early and often this year, outscoring opponents 51-19 in the first inning of play. The Wood Ducks have scored first in 54 of their 81 game this season, go-ing 44-10 (.815). Down East has scored first in 23 of their last 30 games.

JP's JUNE: JP Martinez has picked it up at the plate in the month of June, slashing .307/.402/.480 in 22 games played. In the process he has raised his batting average from .163 to .214. The outfielder has now hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games.

ORGANIZATIONAL STRENGTH: It hasn't just been the Wood Ducks who have performed well this season, the Rangers organization as a whole has been among the best

1. Tampa Bay Rays 231-173 .572

2. TEXAS RANGERS 226-170 .571

3. Pittsburgh Pirates 222-178 .555

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Locke St. John made his MLB debut for the Rangers Tuesday getting a groundout and a flyout to retire the only two batters he faced. St. John becomes the seventh Wood Duck in three years to make it to the show. He joins Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, C.D. Pelham, and Brett Martin, Joe Palumbo, and Pete Fairbanks. Down East has also had a player go from Adv.-A to the majors in one year in each of the three seasons (Rodriguez-'17, Pelham-'18, Fairbanks-'19).

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

HI, NICE TO MEET YOU: Between promotions and injuries there has been a lot of turnover in the Wood Ducks roster this season. With Josh Altmann and Franklin Rollin playing their first game for the Woodies on Wednesday there have now been 43 different players to suit up for Down East this year.

