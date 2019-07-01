Reeves Earns Carolina League Player of the Week Honor

Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats, A-Advanced affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, are excited to announce that first baseman Mitch Reeves has been named Carolina League Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Reeves was tabbed as the league's top player for June 24-30. The selection marks the second weekly award for a Hillcats player this season and the first of Reeves' career. Eli Morgan was named Pitcher of the Week for Lynchburg for April 4-14.

The Florida Southern product debuted for the Hillcats on June 20, following a mid-season call-up from Single-A Lake County. In his second game with the club, the right-handed hitter belted a go-ahead two-run home run in extra-innings to lead Lynchburg to a win over Winston-Salem.

Selected in the 32nd round by the Cleveland Indians in the 2017 MLB Draft, Reeves is batting .375 (12-for-32) with two home runs and nine RBI over nine games with the Hillcats. He slashed .375/.487/.656 in his first full week in the Carolina League, making six starts at first base and three at designated hitter. The Winter Springs, Fla. native has also walked seven times and had a four RBI game against Frederick on June 24.

The 24-year-old played in 59 games with Lake County before being promoted to Lynchburg. He batted .257 with six home runs and 37 RBI with 14 doubles as the club's every day first baseman. Reeves was a mid-season All-Star last season for Short-Season Mahoning Valley.

