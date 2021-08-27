Woodpeckers Alzheimer's Jersey Auction Raises $8,051.41 for Charity

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - On Saturday, August 7th, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers might have looked unrecognizable, even to the most adoring fans. The Class A affiliate of the Houston Astros traded its signature red, gray and black colors for purple to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease. The event, Alzheimer's Awareness Night, raised $8,051.41 through both an in-person and online auction of the game-worn purple jerseys seen on-field that evening. Proceeds from the jersey auction directly benefitted the Alzheimer's Association of Eastern North Carolina. The game's festivities were presented by long-time partner McKee Homes and drew over 4,000 fans in attendance.

The Woodpeckers, sporting custom purple jerseys with the Alzheimer's Association logo, beat the Fredericksburg Nationals 6-4. The first 1,200 fans through the gates also received a purple hat. Historically, the color purple has been linked to Alzheimer's disease because of the combination of the calm stability of blue and the passionate energy of red.

"The fight to end Alzheimer's has enlisted so many in our local communities,'â¯says Lisa Roberts,â¯Executive Director of the Alzheimer'sâ¯Association - Eastern North Carolina Chapter.â¯â¯"Here in Fayetteville, longtime partners like McKee Homes and growing relationships like ours with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers are shining examples of those in the fight. We tip our hats to these local heroes for not only the grand success of this year's awareness night, but all they do to supportâ¯our mission."

Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, with over 6 million Americans currently living with the disease. For more information on the Alzheimer's Association, please visit www.alz.org.

