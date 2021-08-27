Alvarez and Schoff Join FredNats

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Friday that left-handed pitcher Andrew Alvarez and right-handed pitcher Tyler Schoff have been transferred from the Florida Complex League to the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Alvarez, 22, was selected by the Nationals in the 12th round of the 2021 Draft out of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he was an All-Big West honorable mention as a Saturday starter for the Mustangs. He appeared in two games out of the bullpen for the FCL Nationals, allowing one run in 3.0 innings with six strikeouts. Alvarez will wear uniform number 28.

Schoff, 22, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Nationals after his senior season at Bryant University. In two relief appearances with the FCL Nationals, he pitched 2.1 scoreless innings with only one hit allowed. Schoff will wear uniform number 24.

The active roster currently stands at 28.

