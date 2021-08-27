Pitching Slows Charleston for 3-1 Win

August 27, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - Joey Estes went more than five innings for the 12th time this year and the GreenJackets offense supported him with some big two out hits. Augusta held on in the ninth inning for a 3-1 victory and they have now split the first four games of the series.

The win for Estes is just his third of the season. All three wins have come at SRP Park. On Friday, he went six-innings and allowed only one run.

The Augusta offense scored the first runs of the night in the third inning. Vaughn Grissom came to the plate with two outs and two men-on-base. His single scored two runs, and the GreenJackets had a 2-0 advantage. Charleston starter Seth Johnson allowed a third run in the fifth inning. Bryson Horne's two out knock scored Stephen Paolini. The Jackets led 3-0 after five.

Joey Estes allowed a run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. That was the only run he allowed. Alec Barger took over for two scoreless innings before handing the baseball over to Peyton Williams. He locked down the ninth inning. It was his second save of the series and his fourth this year.

NOTES:

Vaughn Grissom went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Bryson Horne went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Alec Barger has not allowed a run in his last 3.1 innings.

