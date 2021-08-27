John Rhodes Homers But 'Birds Stumble against Red Sox

August 27, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA - John Rhodes smashed a two-run homer but the Delmarva Shorebirds could not find much else in the way of offense as they fell 5-3 to the Salem Red Sox on Friday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The Shorebirds (56-44) plated the first run of the game for the fourth straight day but it was the Red Sox (59-41) who had the final laugh in the contest.

Colton Cowser led off the second inning with a walk and two outs later Rhodes deposited a two-run homer over the wall in left-center, his second of the year, to make it 2-0 Shorebirds.

Nick Decker cut the deficit in half for the Red Sox with a solo homer, his sixth of the year, in the fourth.

Angel Maita reached on a dropped third strike to start the fifth before advancing to third on a Gilberto Jimenez single with Jimenez going to second on an error. Ceddanne Rafaela roped a single to tie the game before Nathan Hickey brought home Jimenez with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2 Salem.

The next inning, Maita and Jimenez both singled with two away with Rafaela then cashing them in with a two-run double off the rightfield wall.

Rhodes singled with one away in the seventh and Connor Pavolony then walked before the duo executed a double steal. Darell Hernaiz then drove in Rhodes with a groundout to make it 5-3, but that was the last time the Shorebirds had a runner on in the game, going down in order in the eighth and ninth.

Jeremy Wu-Yelland (1-3) earned the win for Salem, conceding two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out five.

Peter Van Loon (0-1) suffered the loss for Delmarva, allowing three runs in two innings on four hits, striking out three.

Devon Roedahl collected his tenth save with two perfect innings, striking out three.

With his sixth inning single, Cowser extended his hitting streak to nine straight games to start his Delmarva career.

The Shorebirds look to rebound against the Red Sox on Saturday, August 28. Delmarva turns to Jean Pinto (0-1, 1.75) against Chih-Jung Lui (4-1, 5.23) for Salem. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with pregame coverage starting at 5:50 on Fox Sports 960 AM and online on IHeartRadio with Sam Jellinek on the call. MiLB.TV coverage will be provided by Salem.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.