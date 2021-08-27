Pelicans Blanked by Fireflies in Fourth Game 5-0

For the first time since July 17th, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell to the Columbia Fireflies by the final of 5-0 on Friday night. Through 100 games, the Pelicans stand at 50-50 while the Fireflies improved to 46-54. The shutout loss was the 10th time the Pelicans have been blanked this season.

After smashing 15 hits a night ago, the Myrtle Beach lineup fell flat with just four hits for the night. Kevin Made (1-4, 3B) and Jacob Wetzel (1-4, 2B) led the group with the only extra-base hits for the game. Christian Franklin (1-4) also picked up his first hit as a Pelican in the loss.

Jose Miguel Gonzalez (4-6) struggled in his start with six hits given up through his four innings that resulted in five runs, four being earned. He also walked three with a wild pitch and a balk with just one strikeout. Porter Hodge and Jarod Wright held the Fireflies scoreless through the final five innings with just two hits allowed and six strikeouts combined.

The Fireflies lineup turned eight hits into five runs as Diego Hernandez (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R) led the group with a solo home run and two runs driven in. Omar Hernandez (1-4, 2B, RBI) also brought in a run with a double in the game.

Columbia used just two pitchers as Adrian Alcantara (5-7) took the win with six lockdown innings of three-hit baseball with no walks and five strikeouts. A.J. Franklin finished off the game with a three-inning save, only allowing one hit.

The visitors started off hot with a run in the first and second innings. Diego Hernandez started the game with a four-pitch walk and Enrique Valdez laid a bunt down for a single to put runners on the corners. After Valdez stole second, Juan Carlos Negret hit a sacrifice fly to center which scored Hernandez and put Columbia in front first.

With two outs in the second, Diego Hernandez lifted a home run over the right-center field wall for his first of the season as the Fireflies took a 2-0 lead.

The lead would stretch in the top of the fourth as three more runs came in. Gage Hughes led off with a single and stole second base. Omar Hernandez followed with a ground-rule double over the wall in left to score Hughes. After Jean Ramirez bunted Omar Hernandez to third, he scored on Diego Hernandez's single into right. Diego Hernandez moved all the way to third on a wild pickoff throw by Jose Miguel Gonzalez and scored on a sacrifice fly by Herard Gonzalez to make it a 5-0 lead.

The Pelicans threatened in the bottom half as Owen Caissie knocked a single into right field with two outs and Wetzel followed with a double on a grounder to center. Peter Matt struck out swinging to end the inning and strand two runners on.

Myrtle Beach and Columbia will continue their series with the fifth game on Saturday evening at 6:05 p.m.

