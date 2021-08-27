Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Myrtle Beach

The Columbia Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at 7:05 pm at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Stadium. RHP Adrian Alcantara (4-7, 5.08 ERA) gets the start for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Jose Miguel Gonzalez (4-5, 4.55 ERA).

The Fireflies return home to Segra Park for a six-game homestand with the Charleston RiverDogs August 31. It all starts with a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday where hot dogs, popcorn, fountain soda and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are all only $2. You can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES SULLY PAIR OF LEADS IN 9-8 LOSS TO MYRTLE BEACH: The Columbia Fireflies couldn't hold onto an early lead, giving up three runs in the eighth to drop Thursday's contest 9-8 vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Stadium. Columbia (45-54) allowed three runs from the Pelicans offense in the eighth. After Taylor Bloye (L, 1-2) walked lead-off hitter Christian Franklin, he allowed back-to-back singles to Kevin Made and Jordan Nwogu to set the table for Owen Cassie, who laced a double to right that scored the two hitters and gave Myrtle Beach (50-49) their first lead of the game, 9-8. Gabriel Jaramillo (S, 4) earned the save, walking one, but keeping Columbia off the board in the top of the ninth. Jose Marquez hit his second homer of the season for Columbia to break a 6-6 stalemate in the sixth inning. The Fireflies got an insurance run the next frame. Saul Garza walked to start off the inning, moved to third on a Felix Familia double and scored when Enrique Valdez hit a sacrifice fly. That fly gave Columbia an 8-6 lead.

ROUGH STARTS: The Fireflies haven't received the best trio of starts from their pitching staff to start off this series with the Pelicans, which has put a lot of stres on the bullpen. Anderson Paulino, Heriberto Garcia and Rylan Kaufman have combined to allow nine runs in 11.2 innings this series (6.94/9 IP).

CHALLENGING LEAGUE TOP MARKS: Fireflies outfielder Juan Carlos Negret has established himself as an all-or-nothing hitter during the 2021 campaign. The slugger leads the Low-A East League with 21 homers, which is the most in a single season in Fireflies history. He trails just Dash Winningham, who hit 25 homers between the 2016 and 2017 campaigns for the most all-time homers in Fireflies history. Negret has also done an excellent job at producing RBI this season. Despite having a sub-.200 batting average, Negret has driven in 67 RBI, which is good for the second most in the league in the 2021 campaign. He trails only Charleston's Diego Infante, who has sent home 69 RBI for the 67-29 RiverDogs this season.

WILY WALLACE: Righty reliever Chase Wallace has turned around his season in the month of August. After recording a season-worst 10.24 ERA throughout 9.2 innings in July, the Tennessee-native has already worked 12 innings in August and has allowed only a pair of earned runs. Limiting opponents to a .196 average, Wallace has maintained a 1.50 ERA in the month of August.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: A.J. Franklin spun three scoreless frames Saturday, bringing his tally to 5.2 scoreless innings while donning a Fireflies uniform. It hasn't always been clean for the Vanderbilt-product, who has a 1.59 WHIP with the Fireflies so far. He has walked seven batters and allowed a pair of his in his four outings with Columbia, but he has been able to work around trouble to keep runs from scoring in each of his outings so far.

SUNDAY SCARIES: The Columbia Fireflies are 5-8 on Sundays this season. The .385 winning percentage is by far the worst mark for the Fireflies on any day of the week. Columbia is actually above .500 on Tuesdays and Thursdays this season. The team holds a 7-6 record on Tuesdays and a 10-8 record on Thursdays this season. Columbia would have to win each of their remaining Sunday games to finish the year with a .500 record to start the week.

