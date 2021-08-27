10-Run First Inning Aids Ballers in Cruising Past Hillcats Friday Night

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers exploded for ten runs in the first inning, soaring past the Lynchburg Hillcats 11-5 Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Drew Dalquist had a night on the mound that quickly resulted in a large amount of run support. The righty from California struck out five and walked two in 4.2 innings of work, allowing one run on five hits. LHP Rigo Fernandez (W, 2-2) relieved Dalquist in the fifth, allowing one run and one hit, walking one and tallying two punchouts in 1.1 frames.

The Hillcats began the scoring in the top of the first with a Gabriel Rodriguez sacrifice fly, scoring Korey Holland to give Lynchburg an early 1-0 advantage.

Kannapolis sent 15 batters to the plate in the first inning, notching 10 runs on seven hits. The party got started with a pickoff error by Lynchburg catcher Andres Melendez, allowing Shawn Goosenberg and Bryan Ramos to score and give the Ballers a 2-1 lead. Jayson Gonzalez and Wilber Sanchez each contributed RBI singles, adding three RBIs in two batters to grow the lead to 5-1. Sanchez created mayhem on the basepaths with a steal of second base, permitting James Beard to score on a throwing error by Melendez, making it 6-1 in favor of the home team.

Ramos' first of two home runs came on his second at-bat of the first inning. The three-run shot to left field made it 9-1. Hackenberg stepped to the plate and followed up a home run with one of his own. The solo shot gave the Ballers a double-digit figure at 10-1 in the run column for the first time since July 21, capping off a ten-run first frame.

RHP Lenny Torres (L, 2-6) could not survive past the first inning for Lynchburg, lasting two-thirds of an inning and allowing six runs on four hits, walking one along the way. RHP Jacob Forrester entered in relief but was ejected after just facing just five batters all in the first inning. Forrester allowed four runs on three hits, walking one and unable to accumulate any punchouts along the way.

Home run number two for Ramos happened in the bottom of the third. The Cuban infielder's twelfth long-ball of the season gave Kannapolis a double-digit lead at 11-1.

Milan Tolentino cut into the lead in the top of the sixth for the Hillcats, adding an RBI groundout that scored Miguel Jerez and shortened the deficit to 11-2.

Lynchburg mustered a few more runs in the top of the eighth inning. Rodriguez tallied his second RBI of the evening on an RBI single to left field, scoring Melendez. Tolentino also scored on the play, crossing the plate on a fielding error by Chase Krogman. Alexfri Planez quickly added another run on a sacrifice fly, bringing Korey Holland home and slicing into Kannapolis' lead to 11-5.

The Cannon Ballers will seek their fourth straight victory on Saturday night in the fifth of six matchups this week with the Hillcats. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. RHP Jesus Valles (3-3, 5.01 ERA) has been designated as the starting arm for Kannapolis, with Lynchburg expected to send out RHP Juan Zapata (2-4, 6.10 ERA) for the post-game fireworks matchup.

