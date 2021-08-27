Delmarva Holds off Salem's Late Comeback

SALEM, VA - Behind a strong five innings from Jake Lyons, the Delmarva Shorebirds shut down Salem's offense on Thursday night. The Shorebirds (56-43) knock off the Red Sox (58-41) in game three of the six game series.

Delmarva lept into an early lead in the top of the second on a Darell Hernaiz RBI single scoring Ryne Ogren. The Shorebirds would have the one run advantage until the fourth frame, when they added on to their lead. Collin Burns shot a two-run single to right field scoring John Rhodes. Burns got in a rundown between first and second to allow Darell Hernaiz to come home from third and give the Shorebirds a three-run advantage.

The Red Sox offense struggled through four innings getting no hit, it wasn't until the fifth that they had their first of the night on a Ceddanne Rafaela double. After another Delmarva run in the top of the seventh inning the Red Sox would show some fight and their first glimpse of offense in the bottom half of the seventh on a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 4-1.

After a two-run top of the ninth from Delmarva, the game seemed out of had with a Red Sox 6-1 deficit. The Sox would mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning getting their first two men on and scoring both. Antoni Flores drove in a couple of runs on a fielding error by Darell Hernaiz. However, the Sox would come up just short in the ninth and fall 6-3.

Delmarva and Salem will take the series to game four of the series on Friday night.

First pitch: 7:07 PM

Time of game: 2:53

Attendance: 2,985

Venue: Salem Memorial Ballpark

