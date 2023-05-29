Woodchucks Shut out in Opener

MADISON, Wis. - A dominant performance by the Madison Mallards prevailed them over the Wausau Woodchucks.

Wausau (0-1) was only able to record two hits in the game, both of which singles by Vinny Saumell (Seminole State (OK)) in the sixth and Vincent Samuel (Indian River State College (FL)) in the ninth.

A seven-hit, seven-run performance by Madison (1-0) was more than enough to propel them to an opening night win.

Key Moments:

Ethan Pecko (Towson) had a shaky start but settled in nicely in his four innings pitched. Ended with four strikeouts and had back-to-back one-two-three innings in the third and fourth.

In the seventh inning down 3-0, Wausau left base runners on second and third. Travis Lutz (Bradley) and Mike Maginnis (Georgia State) could not come through to score as Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) grounded out with two down.

Up Next: Wausau will avenge Monday's loss and will face Madison again Tuesday night for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

