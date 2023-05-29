Green Bay Rockers Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

May 29, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Single game tickets for the Green Bay Rockers Northwoods League season are on sale now! Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is Tuesday, May 30th at 6:35pm against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

2023 Single game ticket pricing is as follows:

Home Plate Box (between the dugouts behind home plate)-$17

Drink Rails (rows 7 & 8 chair and stool seating with drink rail)-$17

Dugout Box (directly above the first and third base dugouts)-$15

Outfield Box (outside of the dugouts along the first and third baselines)-$11

Broadway Automotive Backyard Berm (left field grass area providing a perfect spot to sprawl out and enjoy Spring Training style on the comfort of a blanket)-$9

Active military personnel and veterans (with a valid military ID)-$5

Accessible spaces and companion seating is available.

Children 5 and under are always free at the ballpark if they don't require a seat, no matter what area you are enjoying the game.

Fans can now purchase tickets with all-inclusive amenities as well. The TDS Club is a $50 ticket that includes access to the indoor and outdoor space, a wristband with three tabs to be used for beer, wine, or cocktails, in addition to a premium all-you-can-eat food assortment available through the end of the 5th inning. The second all-inclusive area available on a single game basis is the Bud Light Party Patio. Bud Light Party Patio tickets include an all-you-can eat ballpark buffet through the 5th inning and all-you-can-drink craft and domestic beer through the 7th inning. These tickets are available for $35, and a discounted $30 ticket on Thursdays for Thirsty Thursday's promotion, presented by Bud Light.

Fans may purchase tickets to any of the 36 Rockers home games via three different outlets:

By visiting the SMA Construction Ticket Office at Capital Credit Union Park at 2231 Holmgren Way. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30am-5pm and on game days through the 3rd

Via phone by calling 920-497-7225. You will be given three delivery options if utilizing this method. The Rockers can mail your tickets to you for an extra charge, can place your tickets at Will Call to be picked up by you at the stadium any time prior to the game you are attending, or they can be e-mailed to you digitally.

By logging onto greenbayrockers.com and placing your order online. There is a service fee for ordering online and your tickets can be printed at home, mailed, or placed at Will Call at the stadium for pick-up.

This season fans are encouraged to keep their ticket stubs to present at Stadium View Sports Bar, Grill & Banquet Hall following all Rockers home games. This year's ticket back features a 'One Free Drink with Any Purchase' offer courtesy of Stadium View, located on Holmgren Way down the street from Capital Credit Union Park.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack is only available until Friday, April 28th. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.