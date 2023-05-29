Kingfish Shutout Growlers on Opening Day
May 29, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
Kenosha, WI. - The Kenosha Kingfish shutout the Kalamazoo Growlers on Monday afternoon's Opening Day matchup.
Kenosha scored their first run in their half of the first inning due to errors made by Kalamazoo's defense.
Kalamazoo had minimal opportunities to score, thanks to the dominance exhibited by Kenosha's pitching staff. Ross Thompson, the Kingfish starter, put up 9 strikeouts through 5 innings of work. In total Kenosha's pitchers struck out a total of 16 batters.
Tucker Zdunich gave Kenosha a 2-0 in the 6th inning with his solo home run that went to right field.
Kalamazoo's starter, Tyler Johnson, was charged with the loss after pitching only 1 inning.
Despite putting up 5 hits, the Kalamazoo Growlers could not break away from their defensive miscues and Kenosha's pitching, and fell to the home team 2-0.
Kenosha (1-0) will face Kalamazoo on Tuesday night for the series finale. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. CST.
