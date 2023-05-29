Mallards' Pitching Staff Locks Down in Opener

Madison, WI - Derek Salata exceeded expectations in his first start in the Northwoods League. The Illinois State right hander hurled five hitless innings with four strikeouts and allowing just three baserunners (one error and two walks).

Madison poked immediately in the first inning after drawing back-to-back walks, the first of four for leadoff man Jack Tucker, to leadoff against Wausau's Ethan Pecko. Mallards' first baseman Jake Goolsby slashed a single to right field to drive in the first run of the campaign. Just a few pitches later, Goolsby took off for second base and an errant throw ended in center field which scored Keenan Taylor.

After leaving two runners on base in the 2nd inning, ten Mallards' in a row were sat down by Woodchucks' pitchers. It took until the 6th inning for the north-siders to not only put another man on base, but to score. After a fastball grazed the elbow guard of designated hitter Owen Jackson, it took until two outs in the inning for 2022 Mallard Davis Hamilton to be hit by another pitch with the bases loaded to raise the score to 3-0.

Madison added four runs worth of insurance in the 7th and 8th innings behind RBI swings from Jackson, Canyon Brown, and Jackson Chatterton. Hamilton scored on a double-play ball with the bases loaded in the 8th.

The Mallards' bullpen allowed two hits after the hitless five frames from Salata. The no-hit bid was cut off by Vinny Saumell in the 6th inning when Cameron Clines entered fresh from the bullpen. Kevin Fee and Rashad Ruff finished out the game for Madison to shut the door in game one with a 7-0 final.

The team hits the charter for the first road game of the season tomorrow in Wausau to complete the home-and-home season opening series with the Woodchucks at Athletic Park. Gametime is set for 6:05 P.M. with left hander Ryan Stefiuk getting the ball for Madison.

