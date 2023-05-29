Rockers Begin 2023 Season against the Dock Spiders

Fond du Lac, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers begin their 2023 season against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Monday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. at Herr-Baker Field.

The Rockers enter this season led by Field Manager Chris Krepline, who is in his second season in that position. Krepline guided the team to a strong second half finish at 20-16 last season and will look to carry that momentum into the start of their 2023 campaign with a road contest at Fond du Lac.

Offensively, Green Bay is led by sophomore infielder Kyle West (University of Charleston) after his stellar 2023 spring season, as he recorded a .397 batting average with 22 home runs and 60 RBIs. West was named All MEC-First Team for his efforts on the field. Sophomore Parker Coley (Louisiana State-Eunice), who finished his 2023 spring campaign with a .340 batting average and 45 RBIs in 55 games played leads the outfield.

On the mound, the Rockers will start freshman Chris Naronis (Queens College) Monday, after pitching in 58.0 innings this past spring as a true freshman. In 15 appearances, Naronis recorded 42 strikeouts, while starting in nine games in 2023, and will look to give the Rockers a quality start to open up 2023 play on the road.

The Dock Spiders will start senior Justin Doyle (Stevens Institute of Technology), who started in 13 games last spring for the Ducks and had 71 innings pitched in 14 total appearances.

Following this opening day matchup, the Rockers and Dock Spiders square off in Green Bay's home opener Tuesday night at Capital Credit Union Park, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The gates will open at 5:35 p.m. with the pregame concert by Johnny Wad also beginning at 5:35.

